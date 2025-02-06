Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date leaks

The release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has leaked early, along with a new trailer.

As updated on the PSN Store (and shared to ResetEra), the game will release on 28th August this year.

The release date is also in the new trailer, which shows a fresh look at familiar scenes from the classic stealth action game. The trailer ends with a monkey from Ape Escape slapping its bum, a nod to the Snake vs Monkey minigame in the original release that's presumably been recreated here too. (Below is the previously released trailer)

Eurogamer has checked the PSN Store both on the web and console, where the release date is clearly visible.

The game is also listed as being PS5 Pro Enhanced, though no further details are known.

Could this release date have accidentally been uploaded early ahead of a State of Play later this month?

Last year, a PlayStation blog in January suggested the game would release in 2024, but the year passed without a firm release date. It's widely expected to be released this year instead, but there's been no official word from Sony or Konami.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of the third Metal Gear Solid game, which is chronologically the first. The remake has been done with future generations in mind, series producer Noriaki Okamura said in an interview last year.

"It was basically our mission, our duty, to kind of continue making sure that the series lives on for future generations," Okamura said. "After all, we leave behind much more than just DNA, as Solid Snake would say - but again, who is Solid Snake?"