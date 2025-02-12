Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date announced, complete with a butt slapping Ape Escape monkey

The release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has been confirmed during this evening's State of Play.

As leaked last week (spot of poetry for you there), the remake of the 2004 game Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will arrive on 28th August.

Along with confirmation of the release date, we also got the official release date trailer, which you can see below complete with a bottom spanking Ape Escape monkey. Yes, the special minigame "Snake vs Monkey" where you have to capture the Pipo Monkeys is back. Having written that, though, I have just seen that Snake vs Monkey is in PS5 and Steam versions, but not Xbox. "A different special game will be implemented for the Xbox version! Please wait for further details," reads the blurb on Konami's Xbox release date trailer.

This remake has been done with future generations in mind, series producer Noriaki Okamura said in an interview last year.

"It was basically our mission, our duty, to kind of continue making sure that the series lives on for future generations," Okamura said. "After all, we leave behind much more than just DNA, as Solid Snake would say - but again, who is Solid Snake?"

So, will you be playing come August?

Elsewhere this evening we got a look at Tides of Annihilation - a new action game that fuses modern London with Arthurian Legend - along with a release date for Borderlands 4.