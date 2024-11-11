Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is being remade as Konami says "younger generation" now unfamiliar with the series

There's a whole generation of video game fans who don't know very much about Metal Gear Solid, and that's one of the reasons we are getting a remake in the form of Delta: Snake Eater.

This revelation comes from series producer Noriaki Okamura, who told Play magazine the team realised "a lot of the newer, younger generation of gamers aren't familiar with the Metal Gear series anymore" (thanks, GamesRadar).

As such, Konami's upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remake is being created with future generations in mind.

"It was basically our mission, our duty, to kind of continue making sure that the series lives on for future generations," Okamura explained. "After all, we leave behind much more than just DNA, as Solid Snake would say - but again, who is Solid Snake?"

As for why we are getting a remake of the third Metal Gear game, Okamura noted it takes place first chronologically. "That's where the original story started," he said, so it just made sense.

Image credit: Konami

Announced back in May last year, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater retains the 2004 original's story - which follows Naked Snake on an operation deep within the Soviet jungle, some 31 years before the events of Metal Gear.

We still don't have a release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, despite a PlayStation blog previously suggesting the remake would make its debut some time this year. Earlier this month, Konami's half-yearly financial results simply listed the upcoming game's release as "TBD".

"Whisper it quietly, but Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater looks like the most exciting Konami project in years," Digital Foundry's Tom Morgan wrote after some time with the game earlier this year.