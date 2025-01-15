Metal Gear Solid Delta doesn't have a release date, but it does have Funko Pops

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater merch is releasing, even though we still don't actually have a date for the game itself.

Konami's upcoming remake was first announced back in May 2023, and will retain the 2004 original's story. This story follows Naked Snake on an operation deep within the Soviet jungle, some 31 years before the events of Metal Gear.

Around this time last year, it was then suggested by PlayStation that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater would release at some point in 2024. However, that obviously did not happen. We are now two weeks into 2025, and a release date still remains unknown. But, what we do have in lieu of a date for the game is a date for… Funko Pops. Yay?

The Funko Pops in question are modelled on the two main characters in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Naked Snake and The Boss.

Naked Snake's figurine is wielding his combat knife. "This skilled soldier is sure to prove himself an invaluable asset to your POP! Games lineup," reads the Amazon description.

The Boss, meanwhile, has her signature The Patriot weapon in her hands and will also "prove herself an invaluable asset to your POP! Games lineup."

According to the Amazon sale's page, these Funko Pops will be available on 25th March, in America at least (thanks, DisTrackers). So, could we maybe see a release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater around then? Well, we will let you know as soon as Konami lifts the lid on the game's launch.

Image credit: DisTrackers

Last year, series producer Noriaki Okamura said Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is being remade as Konami believed that the "younger generation" was now unfamiliar with the series.

Also, did you know that Metal Gear Solid 3's Eva was actually voiced by the same actor who played Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid.