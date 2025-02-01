Meet Absurdaverse, GTA 5 writer Dan Houser's next big project

Rockstar Games co-founder and GTA 5 writer Dan Houser has lifted the lid on his latest project: Absurdaverse.

Whilst we already knew that Absurd Ventures, the media company established by Houser following his departure from the Grand Theft Auto developer in 2020, was working on an "open world action-adventure", this is the first time we get a look at "just a few characters" coming to a "story-driven action-comedy adventure game set in the Absurdaverse".

"A very first look at just a few characters from the Absurdaverse. Prepare to meet some new kinds of heroes (and watch them suffer)," the team teased.

"More information to come this year about the first animation projects and about our original story-driven action-comedy adventure game set in the Absurdaverse, now in development at Absurd Ventures."

That's not all, either. We'll also learn more about two other "storytelling universes" - Better Paradise and American Caper - later this year. The latter is described as a "new crime fiction universe".

We recently learned that following a difficult year for Immortals of Aveum developer Ascendant Studios, a "core team" of around 20 employees has now decamped to Absurd Ventures, establishing a new studio that'll be known as Absurd Marin.