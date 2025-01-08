McDonalds launches Sonic 3 themed Happy Meals in the UK today

In the UK today, McDonalds is finally launching its Sonic the Hedgehog 3 themed Happy Meals.

Though available already in other regions prior to the film's release in December, in the UK the meals will be available from today until 18th February.

The included toy also differs. In the US the meals include a plastic character figure in a rolling wheel, while in the UK it's fabric balls with character faces.

Those characters are Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Shadow, as well as (slight spoiler!) Super Sonic and Super Shadow.

Indeed, McDonalds is phasing out plastic toys by the end of 2025 to focus on eco-friendly toys made from renewable and recycled materials.

Of course, this is far from the first time McDonalds has featured Sonic-themed toys in its Happy Meals.

In 1995 a promotion was launched to celebrate Mega Drive game Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - I distinctly remember never receiving a Sonic toy and instead repeatedly getting a terrible Tails that wouldn't fly.

Other collaborations include mini handheld games in the 00s made by Fisher-Price, as well as a set of toys in conjunction with the previous Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film has been a huge success for Sega over the Christmas period. The film franchise has now surpassed $1bn at the global box office.

"Sega and Paramount more closely align game and film worlds for an authentic Sonic romp with added Keanu cool," reads our Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film review.