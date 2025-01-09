Mass Effect's original cast should return for the TV series, Shepard voice actor Jennifer Hale says

In November last year, Amazon officially announced a Mass Effect TV show is in development. Now, voice actor Jennifer Hale told Eurogamer she'd love to be part of it and believes the original cast should be involved too.

"You will always get a yes vote from me on Shepard coming back in any form," said Hale. "That was such a gift, and it's a gift I will always be extremely joyful to receive."

Of course, developing such a choice-driven narrative into a singular TV series would have consequences. For starters, would Shepard be male or female?

"I never suppose to tell creators what to do," said Hale. "The only thing I must say about that TV series is I want to play! Any capacity, I will be there with bells on!"

Hale confirmed she'd prefer FemShep to be canon in the show (obviously!), but she's also keen for the rest of the game's cast to join in some capacity.

"I think they'd be really smart to pull as much of the original cast into the show in cameos and Easter eggs and recurring and regular [roles] as possible," she said. "I think that would be an absolutely genius move."

She continued: "The voice acting community are some of the most brilliant performers I've ever met… they're the most gifted, hard working, adept, skilled people I've ever met in my life in the acting field. So I'm ready for the smart production company that stops overlooking that gold mine. I fully volunteer to be on the show."

What's more, there's a new Mass Effect game in development that's set to continue the story of the original trilogy, with at least one fan-favourite character returning. But would Hale like to see Shepard also return?

"I have no idea [what to expect]," she said, "except I'd love to be there. That's all I'm gonna say. Hey, team, hey, team, wherever you are in any capacity, I'd love to be there!"

Over the weekend, BioWare project director Michael Gamble responded to discussion of the Paragon/Renegade morality system, with many fans speculating it will return in the next game.

For more from Jennifer Hale, Eurogamer discussed with her the SAG-AFTRA strike and risk of AI to performers.