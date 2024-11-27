Mass Effect veteran will "pause operations" at fresh AAA game studio while seeking new partner

Mac Walters, the veteran writer and producer who worked on Mass Effect for almost two decades, has announced a "pause" in operations at his new AAA game studio, Worlds Untold.

Its team had been developing a near-future action adventure game set "in a breathtaking world filled with mystery and exploration", backed by investment cash from Chinese game giant NetEase.

Last night, however, Walters announced that the studio was now seeking "a new partner to help bring our vision to life", with staff members now looking for work elsewhere in the meantime.

"This is a heartbreaking moment for everyone involved, but I'm deeply grateful for the support of our partners, friends and family, and for the time we've had together at Worlds Untold," Walters wrote in a post on Worlds Untold's LinkedIn page.

"While we're pausing for now, this isn't goodbye - there's more to come, and we look forward to sharing the next chapter with you when the time is right."

Walters confirmed his departure from BioWare in January 2023, after 19 years working on Jade Empire and then Mass Effect as a lead writer for the franchise.

Worlds Untold also hosts Dragon Age alum Elizabeth Lehtonen as the studio's head of production, and concept artist Ramil Sunga as its head of art.

"As someone who's been at the heart of building out new IPs in the past, I recognise the challenges, but also the opportunities with creating worlds from the ground up," Walters told Eurogamer last year.

In a statement at the time, NetEase said it hoped Worlds Untold would build franchises "with depth and possibility that can't be contained in a single game, or even a single medium".

Walters has discussed his tenure working on Mass Effect at length with Eurogamer on several occasions - in an in-depth interview with our Bertie on dreaming up plans for an entire trilogy of games, and with myself on how BioWare wrestled its trilogy of storylines and characters to a close.

The news comes just days after Casey Hudson, another BioWare veteran, announced the closure of his new studio, and the cancellation of its "AAA" sci-fi game.