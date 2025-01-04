Mass Effect fans think this official image hints that Paragon/Renegade system is "absolutely returning"

Mass Effect fans think they've spotted a clue that the series' signature morality system may be making a comeback in Mass Effect 5.

Whilst developer BioWare has confirmed nothing either way - which means we can only take this with a healthy bucket of salt for now - fans like X user Kalaelizabeth believe they've spotted a sneaky nod to Mass Effect's Paragon/Renegade system hiding in plain sight.

Take the post embedded below, which includes an official promotional image of the next Mass Effect game that, at first glance, may not be telling us very much at all.

Look a little closer, though, and you can see why fans are drawing the conclusions they are. Regardless of whether or not you believe the image is sneakily acknowledging the morality system is making a return, it's a curious image for BioWare to have shared, especially when super-imposed by the iconic Paragon symbol:

The renegade/paragon system is absolutely returning for Mass Effect 5

The flames of speculation have been further fanned by the post Kalaelizabeth was quoting. BioWare project director and executive producer Michael Gamble recently commented on the series' long-held morality mechanic, acknowledging that although more players opted to be a Paragon - that is, a "good" Shepard - in the original trilogy, how you play is "meaningless" unless the ability to be "bad" also exists.

"Regarding Renegade and Paragon - yes, it’s true that more people played Paragon. But, it would have been meaningless if Renegade had not existed. The ability to choose is stronger than the number of people playing any option, IMO," Gamble tweeted (thanks, TheGamer).

Does all of this mean Paragon/Renegade is "absolutely returning" for Mass Effect 5? Absolutely not. But it's arguably one of the best interpretations we've had yet as to why BioWare teased such an interesting image...

As for the eagerly-anticipated Mass Effect TV show? An adaptation was first touted back in 2021, when former BioWare lead writer Mac Walters explained various factors had contributed to the company shifting its initial vision of a movie adaptation toward something for the smaller screen. Later that same year, reports surfaced claiming Amazon was "nearing a deal" for a Mass Effect TV series, as part of its ongoing push into sci-fi and fantasy storytelling.

And now those reports have been confirmed. Variety revealed on the most recent N7 day - 7th November 2024 - that a Mass Effect TV series is now officially in development at Amazon, with 10 Cloverfield Lane and Fast & Furious 9 (AKA F9: The Fast Saga) scribe Daniel Casey on writing and executive producer duties.