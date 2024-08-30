Mass Effect board game available to pre-order, with £240 miniatures bundle

There's a new Mass Effect game due to launch in October 2024 - but no, this isn't Mass Effect 5.

Instead, Mass Effect: Priority Hagalaz is a board game for one to four players with a branching narrative, set during the events of Mass Effect 3.

As Shepard, Liara, Tali, Garrus and Wrex, you must secure vital information for the Reaper War effort from a crashed Cerberus cruiser, via missions that unlock new story oppurtunities and earn further loyalty from your squadmates.

Priority Hagalaz seems to fit the feel of Mass Effect well, then, but it also looks the part. There's some gorgeous artwork showing Shepard in action and the crashed Cerberus vessel. Also, if you're willing to pay, you can choose to additionally add an army of highly-detailed miniatures to play with.

The base Mass Effect: Priority Hagalaz board game is priced at £40, and comes with everything you need to play. But if you fancy upgrading with a set of better miniatures, you can pay up to £240 for a bundle of various other packs, including Shepard (male and female) and squadmates, plus Reaper and Cerberus enemy forces.

BioWare's upcoming Mass Effect video game continuation is set to return to the franchise's home of the Milky Way after its excursion to Andromeda. We're not expecting that to arrive for a few more years, however, since the developer has been focused on finishing Dragon Age: The Veilguard.