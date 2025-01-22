Marvel's Spider-Man studio boss Ted Price announces retirement from games industry

Ted Price, the founder and CEO of Ratchet & Clank and Marvel's Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games, has announced his retirement from the games industry, saying he "felt it was simply time to step aside and let others pave the way for our team."

Price founded Insomniac (then known as Xtreme Software) in 1994, and the studio released its debut title - first-person shooter Disruptor - two years later. Soon after, the studio embarked on a run of releases that would cement its position in the video game hall of fame, establishing beloved franchises including Spyro the Dragon, Ratchet & Clank, and Resistance.

Insomniac's close relationship with PlayStation eventually led to Sony's acquisition of the studio in 2019, after which it saw continued success across three Marvel's Spider-Man games.

Now though, after 30 years steering Insomniac, founder and CEO Ted Price is stepping down. "After having been incredibly fortunate to enjoy such a fulfilling career in games," he wrote on the Sony Interactive website, "I'll be retiring from the industry at the end of March."

"I actually made this decision last year," Price continued. "For me, after over 30 years of leading Insomniac, I felt it was simply time to step aside and let others pave the way for our team."

Price added a "succession plan that I know will provide the continuity, stability and strong leadership necessary to deliver more of what our fans cherish over the next several decades" has been in the works for some time. As a result, Chad Dezern, Ryan Schneider, and Jen Huang have been announced as Insomniac Games' new co-studio heads.

"I want to thank every Insomniac for having a positive and lasting impact on my life," Price concluded. "Working side by side...for so many years has been a gift that I'll cherish for the rest of my days. I also want to thank our fans who, for three decades, have shared their enthusiasm, their encouragement and their support - inspiring us to take every game farther than the last. We do what we do for you. And I can assure you that we won't be slowing down."

Insomniac is currently developing Marvel's Wolverine, which still doesn't have a release date despite previous reports it was targeting 2025. Footage of an unannounced live-service Spider-Man game also surfaced last year following a major security breach - but it's believed that project, alongside a host of other first-party PlayStation live-service titles, is now cancelled.