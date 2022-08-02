Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC price drop means pre-order customers now need to re-purchase the game

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC price drop means pre-order customers now need to re-purchase the gameOrder on the web.
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on Steam has been re-priced in a number of territories.
Specifically, this is affecting those who pre-purchased the game in the UK, as well as Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, and Switzerland.
The new price is £49.99, down from £54.99. Customers will now need to cancel their pre-purchase of the game to receive a full refund and then pre-purchase the game again at the new price.
A blog post on Steam details the change and confirms that other markets have not been affected.
The game is due out on 12th August, following great success on PS5. It will bring a number of new features, like ray-traced reflections and various monitor resolutions and ratios. The PC specs have also been released.
Spider-Man Remastered is the latest Sony console exclusive to hit PC, following Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Days Gone, and Death Stranding.
We're still awaiting a release date for Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, though.
