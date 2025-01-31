Marvel's Spider-Man 2's PC port is already getting slammed by Steam users

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 released for PC via Steam and Epic just yesterday, Thursday, 30th January, but it's already sitting on a "mixed" rating on Steam.

Almost half of the 2100 user reviews left on the Steam storefront cite issues with bugs, stabilisation, and crashes, with one saying: "Devs that ported this should be embarrassed. Optimisation is incredibly poor".

The issues persist even for those with higher-end PCs running the latest drivers.

"Hold off on buying until they get a couple of stabilisation patches out because holy hell," said one reviewer who felt obliged to share their experience after just half an hour with the game.

"To say this is 'rough' is an understatement. Lighting doesn't load in some cutscenes, those same scenes run at seconds-per-frame, audio desync issues up the wazoo, freezing, stuttering, and just about every other performance issue I can think of.

"I'm gonna get a refund for now because frankly, there's other stuff I could use $70 for right now."

Even players who leave a positive thumbs-up are taking the time to caution others.

"Unfortunately, the launch is pretty bad," added another player. "Crashes every 20 minutes or so if you have turned ON the Frame Generation (which, guess what, is turned ON by default). A bit of stuttering here and there. The hair on the models looks awful. OH! And the biggest issue I had, was that I tried to delete my saves so I can start a New Game (you can't do that until you get rid of the old one), and I couldn't do that, seems it wasn't working. I had to disable the Steam Cloud, manually delete the save, and only then it worked. BIG OOF.

"Other than that, haven't had any other problems.

"I am only recommending it because I believe they will solve these issues, as they have pushed a minor patch after the launch, and because I am a Spider-Man fan."

Earlier this week, Sony confirmed it was dropping its formerly mandatory PlayStation Network account requirements across a select number of its predominantly single-player titles on PC, but introduced in-game content "benefits" as an incentive to continue using one.