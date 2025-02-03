Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Steam hotfix hopes to address PC port's stability woes

A second hotfix is now available for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on Steam.

This hotfix - deployed as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sits on a "mixed" reception on Valve's storefront - contains "various crash fixes and changes" to improve the game's stability.

"This patch also resolves a bug that prevented players from getting Achievements," the update explained. "Affected players will unlock those Achievements retroactively after updating the game and loading a save file."

The patch also addresses an issue with DualShock 4 button prompts, and "resolved a frame rate-related progression blocker" in the mission Show Me New York.

The team says it'll continue to keep its collective ear to the ground as the hotfix rolls out and will keep a close eye on its crash reporting system and your feedback.

Spider-Man 2 is getting another hotfix on PC today to address the game stability, after lots of reports of crashes and glitches pic.twitter.com/jfRF4DoPZO — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 3, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 released for PC via Steam and Epic at the end of last week, but just a few days and 5000+ user reviews later, it settled on a "mixed" rating on Steam with players reporting bugs, stabilisation issues, and crashes.

Last week, Sony also confirmed it was dropping its formerly mandatory PlayStation Network account requirements across a select number of its predominantly single-player titles on PC, but introduced in-game content "benefits" as an incentive to continue using one.