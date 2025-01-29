Marvel's Spider-Man 2 recommended specs and PC features detailed

With just a day to go until Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swings onto PC, Sony has shared details of its platform-enhanced features, as well as the hardware required to run it.

Digital Foundry called Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a "new showcase" for visual detail and ray tracing when it released for PS5 in 2023, and its new PC version - ported by the Sony-owned Nixxes - is looking to build on that with a range of platform-focused additions.

In its Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC blog post, for instance, Sony highlights, "new raytracing options with individual quality settings to finetune performance and fidelity across a broad range of hardware configurations". There's also talk of settings for raytraced interiors, shadows, and ambient occlusion - adding what Sony calls "an additional layer of believability with realistic shadows and increased depth to the game".

Players with beefy enough hardware can additionally take advantage of an increased raytracing geometry detail setting, which enables higher quality meshes for raytracing. There's also an object range slider, enabling users to manually adjust the range at which objects are considered for raytracing, as well support for DLSS Ray Reconstruction, and DLSS 3 and FSR 3.1 for upscaling and frame generation. Additionally, PC players who like their monitors long get ultra-wide support, at ratios including 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9.

All of which brings us to Marvel's Spider-Man 2's PC system requirements, with Sony's minimum specification targeting 720p at 30fps on Very Low settings. Those with considerably more powerful hardware (which is to say, an RTX 4090 and i9-12900K/Ryzen 7 7800X3D) can aim for 60fps at 4K resolutions, using Very High Ray Tracing Ultimate settings. Full recommended PC specs can be found below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases for PC via Steam and Epic on Thursday, 30th January - and as we recently learned, it won't require a PSN account to play after all.