Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-orders: price, release date, and where to buy each edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the upcoming Spider-Man game from Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios and is the follow-up game to Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It is set to release on 20th October for the PS5.

While Marvel's Spider-Man was available on both PS4 and PS5, Spider-Man 2 will only be available on the current-gen console this time. The two previous games have made their way to Steam in recent years, but it will be a while if the same happens with Spider-Man 2. For now you'll need to play the web-slinging sequel on a PS5.

If you want to buy any of the physical or digital editions of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and get some bonus content, we've listed all the best places to pre-order the game down below, with all the different editions and what they include.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 editions and bonus content

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has three editions: standard edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Collector's Edition. Each edition comes with different bonus content, and you can see what each edition includes and costs by scrolling down or using the table of contents below:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition

Pre-ordering the standard edition will get you the base game, the Arachknight Suit for Peter early unlock (includes three colour variants), Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles early unlock (includes three colour variants), Web Grabber gadget early unlock, and 3 skill points to spend straight away.

Where to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition in the UK

Where to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition in the US

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

Pre-ordering the digital deluxe edition will get you the base game and the same pre-order bonuses, but you'll also get an extra two skill points (for a total of five) to use right away, plus five unique suits for Peter and five unique suits for Miles.

Where to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition in the UK

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition- £79.99 from PlayStation Store

Where to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition in the US

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition- $79.99 from PlayStation Store

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition

Pre-ordering the Collector's Edition of Spider-Man 2 will get you all of the pre-order and bonus content you'd get in the Digital Deluxe Edition. You'll also get a SteelBook Display Case and a 19-inch statue featuring Spider-Man Peter Parker and Spider-Man Miles Morales taking on Venom.

Where to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition in the UK

The Collector's Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was quickly snapped up when pre-orders went live in the US, so hopefully it will appear again in the future. If it does, and if there are any more retailers taking pre-orders for other editions, we'll update this page and post over on the Jelly Deals Twitter so be sure to follow there and follow the tags underneath this article.