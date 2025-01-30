Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC Requirements
Minimum, Recommended, High and Ray Tracing requirements for Spider-Man 2.
Knowing the PC requirements for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is an important thing, especially if you want to know at what quality you'll be able to swing through New York City (or even if you can do it at all!)
Below you'll find that we've listed the minimum, recommended, and high requirements for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Then, we've also listed the requirements your PC will need to meet to be able to run different levels of ray tracing if you choose to.
On that note, here all the PC requirements for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
On this page:
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Minimum PC Requirements
Here are the minimum PC requirements for Spider-Man 2. If you meet these requirements you'll be able to run the game, but at a lower quality.
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher)
- GPU - AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i3-8100
- RAM - 16 GB
- SSD - 140 GB
- Graphics - Very Low
- Performance - 720p/30 FPS
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Recommended PC Requirements
Here are the recommended PC requirements for Spider-Man 2. If you meet them, this means you'll be able to run the game at a good quality.
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit (version 1909 or higher)
- GPU - AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5-8400
- RAM - 16 GB
- SSD - 140 GB
- Graphics - Medium
- Performance - 1080p/60 FPS
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 High PC Requirements
These are the high PC requirements for Spider-Man 2. If you meet these, it means you'll be able to run the game at a higher quality.
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher)
- GPU - AMD Radeon RX 6800 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Intel Core i5-11400
- RAM - 16 GB
- SSD - 140 GB
- Graphics - High
- Performance - 1440p/60 FPS
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 High Ray Tracing PC Requirements
Here are the PC requirements for high ray tracing in Spider-Man 2:
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher)
- GPU - AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5-11600K
- RAM - 16 GB
- SSD - 140 GB
- Graphics - High, Ray Tracing High
- Performance - 1440p/60 FPS
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Very High Ray Tracing PC Requirements
These are the very high ray tracing PC requirements for Spider-Man 2:
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher)
- GPU - AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7-12700K
- RAM - 16 GB
- SSD - 140 GB
- Graphics - High, Ray Tracing Very High
- Performance - 1440p/60FPS
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Ultimate Ray Tracing PC Requirements
Finally, here are the ultimate ray tracing PC requirements for Spider-Man 2:
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher)
- GPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTZ 4090
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7900X3D or Intel Core i9-12900K
- RAM - 16 GB
- SSD - 140 GB
- Graphics - Very High, Ray Tracing Ultimate
- Performance - 4K/60 FPS
That's it for now! If you're looking for more Spider-Man 2 help, check out our entire walkthrough and tips page to find all of our guides in one useful place.