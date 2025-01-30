Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC Requirements

Knowing the PC requirements for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is an important thing, especially if you want to know at what quality you'll be able to swing through New York City (or even if you can do it at all!)

Below you'll find that we've listed the minimum, recommended, and high requirements for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Then, we've also listed the requirements your PC will need to meet to be able to run different levels of ray tracing if you choose to.

On that note, here all the PC requirements for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Minimum PC Requirements

Here are the minimum PC requirements for Spider-Man 2. If you meet these requirements you'll be able to run the game, but at a lower quality.

OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher)

- Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher) GPU - AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

- AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i3-8100

- AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i3-8100 RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB SSD - 140 GB

- 140 GB Graphics - Very Low

- Very Low Performance - 720p/30 FPS

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Recommended PC Requirements

Here are the recommended PC requirements for Spider-Man 2. If you meet them, this means you'll be able to run the game at a good quality.

OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit (version 1909 or higher)

- Windows 10/11 64-Bit (version 1909 or higher) GPU - AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

- AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5-8400

- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5-8400 RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB SSD - 140 GB

- 140 GB Graphics - Medium

- Medium Performance - 1080p/60 FPS

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 High PC Requirements

These are the high PC requirements for Spider-Man 2. If you meet these, it means you'll be able to run the game at a higher quality.

OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher)

- Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher) GPU - AMD Radeon RX 6800 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

- AMD Radeon RX 6800 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Intel Core i5-11400

- AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Intel Core i5-11400 RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB SSD - 140 GB

- 140 GB Graphics - High

- High Performance - 1440p/60 FPS

Image credit: Insomniac Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 High Ray Tracing PC Requirements

Here are the PC requirements for high ray tracing in Spider-Man 2:

OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher)

- Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher) GPU - AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5-11600K

- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5-11600K RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB SSD - 140 GB

- 140 GB Graphics - High, Ray Tracing High

- High, Ray Tracing High Performance - 1440p/60 FPS

Image credit: Insomniac Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Very High Ray Tracing PC Requirements

These are the very high ray tracing PC requirements for Spider-Man 2:

OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher)

- Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher) GPU - AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7-12700K

- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7-12700K RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB SSD - 140 GB

- 140 GB Graphics - High, Ray Tracing Very High

- High, Ray Tracing Very High Performance - 1440p/60FPS

Image credit: Insomniac Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Ultimate Ray Tracing PC Requirements

Finally, here are the ultimate ray tracing PC requirements for Spider-Man 2:

OS - Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher)

- Windows 10/11 64-Bit (Version 1909 or higher) GPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTZ 4090

- NVIDIA GeForce RTZ 4090 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7900X3D or Intel Core i9-12900K

- AMD Ryzen 7 7900X3D or Intel Core i9-12900K RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB SSD - 140 GB

- 140 GB Graphics - Very High, Ray Tracing Ultimate

- Very High, Ray Tracing Ultimate Performance - 4K/60 FPS

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Spider-Man 2 help, check out our entire walkthrough and tips page to find all of our guides in one useful place.