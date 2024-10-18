Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets January 2025 release date on PC

With the first anniversary of Spider-Man 2's PS5 release just days away, developer Insomniac has announced the acclaimed superhero sequel will launch for PC on 30th January next year.

Insomniac isn't quite ready to talk platform-specific enhancements just yet, but it has confirmed Spider-Man 2's PC port will include the acclaimed base game and all the extra content released through the game's various free post-launch updates. And if you haven't been keeping track, that means PC purchasers will get access to the following:

14 new suits

New Game+

Ultimate Levels

New Symbiote Suit Styles

Time of Day options

Post-Game Achievements

Action Figure Mode in Photo Mode

Screen Reader and Audio Descriptions

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (which this time follows the web-flicking adventures of dual protagonists Peter Parker and Miles Morales) comes to PC in two different versions. There's the standard edition, which includes all the above, plus a pricier Digital Deluxe Edition.

The latter features everything in the standard edition, plus ten exclusive suits - five for Peter and five for Miles - plus early unlocks for Peter's Arachknight suit, Miles' Shadow-Spider suit, and the Web Grabber gadget. The Deluxe Edition also grants +5 skill points and some additional photo mode items. But if that doesn't appeal, it's worth noting anyone that pre-orders the base game also gets the Arachknight suit, Shadow-Spider suit, Web Grabber, and +3 skill points.

Sony hasn't announced a price for either version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC just yet, but they'll be available via Steam and the Epic Games Store come 30th January next year.

And Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is definitely worth your time. "The vibes here are ultimately just good," Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell wrote in his four star review of the game last year, "and simple side activities where you find basic collectibles and lob bin lids at disturbers of the peace are exactly the right accompaniment."