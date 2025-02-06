Marvel's Spider-Man 2 get first PC patch following launch week woes

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has had a bit of a bumpy start on PC, but with a couple of emergency hot fixes now under its belt, developer Insomniac, alongside porting partner Nixxes, has released its first major patch - targeting reports of crashing, among other things.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 made its long-awaited PC debut last Thursday, but reports from frustrated players soon surfaced, highlighting significant crashing issues, bugs, and poor optimisation. It didn't take long for the game to amass a "mixed" rating on Steam as complaints continued piling in, and Insomniac responded quickly with a series of hot fixes.

Now, though, the studio has released its first full patch for Spider-Man 2, primarily targeting "several crash fixes based on feedback from [players] and our crash reporting system." There's more beyond that, however, with update v1.205.0.0 also implementing a backup system for autosaves, fixing a number of visual bugs related to DLSS Ray Reconstruction and raytracing, and addressing a range of UI related bugs.

Menu toggles have also been introduced for Film Style Animation and Comic SFX, and there are interface improvements intended to simplify starting New Game+.

Insomniac acknowledges not all reported issues have been addressed in its first patch, but says it's "committed to improving your experience and [will] continue to work on regular updates with more bug fixes, improvements and performance optimisations."

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell had good things to say about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5, calling it "simple, familiar, and occasionally cluttered [but] still brilliant fun" in his four star review. Hopefully, Insomniac and Nixxes can resolve the PC version's current issues and give the game the port it deserves. For now, though, you'll find full patch notes below:

Various crash fixes based on player feedback and data from our crash reporting system.

Improvements to crash reporting with screenshot support.

Film Style Animation and Comic SFX can now be toggled via Settings > Game > Camera.*

User interface improvements to simplify starting a New Game+

Implemented autosave backups. At key points in the story the game will create a backup of the autosave slot.

Added mouse scrolling to the manual load/save menu.

Various improvements and bug fixes to the user interface.

Reduced noise in character hair when using DLSS Ray Reconstruction.

Enemies webbed to surfaces no longer have a black background when using ray-traced shadows and ray-traced ambient occlusion.

Fixed a bug related to ray-traced reflections that could cause pixelation artefacts along water edges.

Settings for Subtitle Text Size, Closed Caption Text Size, Icon and Prompt Size and Audio Listening Mode are no longer synchronized between different devices.**

*These options become available after obtaining the Across the Spider-Verse Suit. ** As a result of this change, these settings will be reset to their defaults after you install this update.