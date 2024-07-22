Marvel vs Capcom producer says development team has "big dreams" for crossover series

More Marvel vs Capcom games could be on the way, following the forthcoming Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection Arcade Classics announced at last month's Nintendo Direct.

Speaking to Dexerto, the collection's producer Shuhei Matsumoto discussed the future of the franchise.

"The development team at Capcom has big dreams," he said. "Maybe there is an opportunity for a new Marvel vs Capcom game. Maybe there is an opportunity for a new Capcom-based SNK game."

While he admitted he doesn't know if that will happen, in the short-term the team can "at least reintroduce these past legacy games to a new audience, to people who may not have the opportunity to play it, because it might not be out on modern or current platforms.

"What we can at least do now is to show that, hey, these series exist. We love these games. We hope that you do too, and maybe in the future, if people get to familiarise themselves with these series, then there may be future opportunities to make bigger games."

Matsumoto said both Capcom and Marvel were keen on releasing the forthcoming collection, based in part due to fan interest in the series at competitive tournaments. In fact Capcom has been "in talks with Marvel for years" to make it happen.

"[Marvel was] also on board," he said. "Because of that, it's kind of like the stars aligned. The timing was great, and now we are actually able to bring it to life. We're all very excited. And some of the inspiration about doing this was that Marvel took notice of community-based tournaments at places like Evo.

"With Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 and other Marvel tournaments happening, they know that people really love the series and really want these games to be available on modern platforms, so now is the chance for them to do so."

Does this mean Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 could see a re-release, particularly with rollback netcode included?

"There's a lot of things that the team wants to do, and we have a lot of love for Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3," said Matsumoto. "Not just that, but other past fighting games that might not be supported with rollback or are available on a current platform. There's a lot we're looking forward to and big dreams, and now it's a matter of timing and seeing what we can do one step at a time."

Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection Arcade Classics will comprise seven games from the series, including Marvel vs. Capcom Clash of Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes, and Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter. It's coming to Switch, PS4, and Steam later this year.

Its reveal received a hugely positive response from fans, so a successful release could inspire Capcom further.

Perhaps fan demand could also inspire a Dino Crisis revival - a recent poll by Capcom showed its the series fans most want to see return.