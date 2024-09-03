Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection now coming to Xbox following "technical discussions" with Microsoft

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 are both now set to launch for Xbox next year following "technical discussions" with Microsoft, after the platform was omitted from Capcom's original release announcements.

Word of an Xbox release was conspicuously absent when Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 were announced for PS4, Switch, and Steam back in June and August respectively, frustrating fans on Microsoft's platform.

Now, however, with Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics' 12th September release looming, Capcom has taken to social media to reveal both upcoming titles will be making their way to Xbox after all. "We're excited to announce that after technical discussions with our partners at Microsoft, we can confirm that Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will release on Xbox One," the publisher wrote.

Currently, both titles are scheduled for a vague "2025" release on Xbox One, so it's possible Capcom Fighting Collection 2 might just manage to launch at the same time as next year's previously announced Steam, Switch, and PS4 versions.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2, if you're unfamiliar, includes eight games: Capcom vs SNK, Capcom vs SNK 2, Project Justice, Capcom Fighting Evolution, Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper, Plasma Sword, Power Stone, and Power Stone 2. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, meanwhile, includes the titles below: