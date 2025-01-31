Marvel star randomly reveals plan to revive Sleeping Dogs movie project

Just weeks after it looked like a Sleeping Dogs film would never materialise, Marvel star Simu Liu has suddenly revealed his involvement in still making one happen.

Earlier this month, Star Wars actor and legendary martial artist Donnie Yen revealed he had given up on the idea of a Sleeping Dogs movie after spending "many, many years" trying to get it made, with little progress.

Now, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu appears to have picked up the torch - after randomly responding to a fan question on social media.

"Working with the rights holders to bring Sleeping Dogs to the big screen!" Liu wrote, responding out of the blue to fan Zengames44.

The surprising update marks the latest twist in the tale of Hollywood's interest in the Sleeping Dogs brand.

Working with the rights holders to bring Sleeping Dogs to the big screen! — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 30, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A GTA-style game set in Hong Kong with martial arts combat and parkour, Sleeping Dogs was well-received upon its release back in 2012, but never sold enough for a sequel to be greenlit.

Ever since, however, there has been a push to get a film adaptation off the ground, with Yen attached to the project in 2018 and involved in trying to get it made for a lengthy period.

"I spent a lot of time and did a lot of work with these producers, and I even invested some of my own money into obtaining the drafts and some of the rights," Yen told Polygon previously.

"I waited for years. Years. And I really want to do it. I have all these visions in my head, and unfortunately... I don't know, you know how Hollywood goes, right? I spent many, many years on it. It was an unfortunate thing."

Liu shot to fame in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, though has been underused in Marvel since. More recently he popped up as a Ken in the Barbie movie, and lent his vocal talents to Stormgate, the RTS from former Blizzard developers.