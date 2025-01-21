Marvel Snap team seeking new publisher as game returns online following unexpected US ban alongside TikTok

Marvel Snap is back online, following its unexpected ban in the US.

Over the weekend, the digital collectible card game was banned in the US alongside TikTok, due to its publisher Nuverse being owned by TikTok owner ByteDance.

At this time, developer Second Dinner said the ban was every bit as much a "surprise" to the Marvel Snap team as it was to players, too. It went on to state it would do everything it could to get the game back up and running as quickly as possible. Second Dinner has now achieved this, and Marvel Snap is back online in the US.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings What Does the New Nintendo Switch 2 JoyCon Button Do? The Internet's WILDEST Theories. Watch on YouTube

The developer is now "working to bring more services in-house and partner with a new publisher" to ensure this kind of surprise ban does not happen again.

Calling this move the "start of a new era" for the card game, the Marvel Snap team acknowledged players may have "more questions than answers". However, it assured its followers on social media that it would keep them updated with more details on the matter "as soon as possible".

There are still some remaining issues following Marvel Snap's suspension. Replying to users on X, Second Dinner said it is still working on restoring the game's App Store availability, adding this "may take some time".

It additionally noted "in-app purchases remain unavailable but the team is working on it". In the meantime, it said web shop purchases are all in working order, so players can go there for now.

MARVEL SNAP is back online in the U.S. But to make sure this NEVER happens again, we’re working to bring more services in-house and partner with a new publisher. This is the start of a new era for MARVEL SNAP.



We know this probably leaves you with even more questions than… — Second Dinner (@seconddinner) January 21, 2025 Manage cookie settings To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Following its release, Marvel Snap won itself scores of fans, including many on the Eurogamer team. It was soon nominated for a number of awards at prestigious events including the BAFTAs.

Our Donlan was especially taken with Marvel Snap on its debut, praising the game for giving him some welcome moments to pause and reflect.

"Whenever I lose a game - and I lose all the time - I get to spend a pleasant few moments working out what went wrong, picking over my deck, and swapping cards in and out. There's a reward for being bad at the game. How kind," he wrote in his feature Games of 2022: Marvel Snap offered the best moments of reflection.