Marvel Snap reveals staggering compensation to all players after TikTok ban unexpectedly took it offline

Now Marvel Snap is up and running again after its surprise downtime last weekend, Second Dinner has outlined what US players can expect in their "welcome back packages and compensation".

In a lengthy statement posted to social media, the studio said it could not "thank [players] enough" for their patience and support.

By way of a thank you - and an apology for the unexpected downtime - Second Dinner said it realised "many of you missed out on time-based content, rewards, and missions" during the outage, acknowledging the disruption was "more than just an unfortunate blip", and now the game was back online, it was now ready to make it up to its stateside players.

In recognition that the downtime "impacting" everyone, not just those in the US, Second Dinner also revealed all players will get an "additional bonus" for their support, too.

Here's the full list of awards:

For US-based players– US Downtime Package

Over Collection Level 500

2 Spotlight Keys

5000 Season Pass XP

4150 Credits

6200 Collector’s Tokens

1000 Gold

5 Gold Conquest Ticket

3 Infinite Conquest Ticket

4000 Conquest Medals

1 Mystery Variant

6 Premium Mystery Variants

1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)

3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)

155 x5 Random Boosters

Under Collection Level 500

6 Mystery Series 3 Cards

5000 Season Pass XP

7150 Credits

1000 Gold

1 Mystery Variant

6 Premium Mystery Variant

1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)

3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)

155 x5 Random Boosters

For non-US-based players– Global Gratitude Package:

Over Collection Level 500

2 Spotlight Key

3000 Collector’s Tokens

1500 Credits

1 Mystery Variant

1 Premium Mystery Variant

1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)

1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)

155 x3 Random Boosters

Under Collection Level 500

6 Mystery Series 3 Cards

3000 Credits

1 Mystery Variant

1 Premium Mystery Variant

1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)

1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)

155 x3 Random Boosters

The US-specific awards are available to eligible accounts created before 20th January in the US and were either created in the US or have played in the US in the last 30 days. The global spoils go to all players who aren't in the US and had also created an account before 20th January.

Interestingly, players will still receive the package even if they kept playing through the outage via a VPN, or, indeed, are non-US players who fancy firing up a VPN just to "try and receive the US downtime package".

Second Dinner said it is "still working on" how it'll deliver the rewards, but players should expect them next week.

"Your outpouring of support to all of us at Second Dinner was heard and greatly appreciated. Marvel Snap isn't just our job but it's our passion," the team added. "It's a passion that we share with many of you all around the world. It's not something we take for granted, so thank you again for your dedication, patience, and support."