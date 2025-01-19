Marvel Snap gets surprise US suspension as stateside TikTok ban takes effect

Marvel Snap has been banned in the US.

Whilst 170m American TikTokers were anticipating the app's suspension after the US Supreme Court upheld a decision to ban the Chinese app over security concerns, Marvel Snap players in the US have also been impacted given publisher Nuverse is also owned by TikTok owner, ByteDance.

According to developer Second Dinner, the ban was every bit as much a "surprise" to the team as it was to players, too.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart 9 have been revealed - but questions remain.Watch on YouTube

"Sorry, Marvel Snap isn't available right now," the app now tells all US players.

"A law banning Marvel Snap has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can't use Marvel Snap for now.

"Rest assured, we're working to restore our service in the US," the brief statement concluded. "Please stay tuned!"

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Developer Second Dinner also addressed players on social media, insisting the "outage" was "a surprise to us and wasn't planned".

"Marvel Snap isn’t going anywhere," the team insisted. "We’re actively working on getting the game up as soon as possible and will update you once we have more to share."

Unfortunately, MARVEL SNAP is temporarily unavailable in U.S. app stores and is unavailable to play in the U.S.



This outage is a surprise to us and wasn't planned. MARVEL SNAP isn’t going anywhere.



We’re actively working on getting the game up as soon as possible and will… — Second Dinner (@seconddinner) January 19, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

At the time of writing, it is not clear how long the game will be offline.

At the end of 2023, ByteDance restructured its video games business - including Nuverse - calling the changes a "difficult" decision to make.