Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration features Splatoon-esque arcade mode starring Jeff the Land Shark

A special Winter Celebration for Marvel Rivals has been revealed, which includes a limited-time game mode inspired by Splatoon.

Jeff's Winter Splash Festival will see players controlling their own adorable land shark in two teams competing to cover the arena in coloured snow.

The mode will be playable from 20th December as the full celebration launches, bringing new costumes and a Gallery Card customisation event too. Check it all out in the trailer below.

The new costumes include an icy Venom, Groot decorated like a Christmas tree, and Rocket in a Santa hat, among others.

As for the Gallery Card, completing various tasks will reward players with limited-time items, including the Jeff the Land Shark: Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume and other rewards.

In further news, the game's creative director Guangyun "Guangguang" Chen confirmed to Dot Esports that cross-progression is in the works to allow players to progress freely across multiple platforms. Cross-play between PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S is already included, but progression is currently limited to each platform.

"Cross-progression involves a lot of platform-specific rules, we're still looking at it and how to solve it," said Chen. "Once the team is ready, once we've figured it out, we'll be sharing to everyone and players will be the first to know."

Marvel Rivals has proven incredibly popular since its launch at the start of the month. Its opening weekend saw 10 million players join online.