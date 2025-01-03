Marvel Rivals' Season 1 heroes teased

The Fantastic Four are on their way to Marvel Rivals.

Whilst it's yet to be formally confirmed when Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing will arrive in the free-to-play hero PvP shooter, a teaser posted to X told fans to expect more in a new trailer dropping on Monday, 6th January, just ahead of Season 1's launch on 9th January.

Also included in the promo art is H.E.R.B.I.E., Marvel's Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-Type, Integrated Electronics.

This may not be a surprise for some given The Fantastic Four have long been rumoured to be on the way following datamines that even precede the game's full launch. It's fair to say, however, that some didn't expect their arrival quite so soon.

Get ready to welcome Marvel's First family in Marvel Rivals. Trailer on January 6th at 8:00 AM PST / 16:00 UTC. Be there. #MarvelRivals #FantasticFour #NewYorkCity pic.twitter.com/4Cjh9mXSi3 — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 2, 2025

The timing also ties in nicely with the release of the next Marvel movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is slated to release on 25th July, 2025.

Expect more information when the trailer drops next week.

In Eurogamer's Marvel Rivals review, Chris awarded it two stars out of five, saying, "NetEase's spin on the hero battler is complex and moreish, but rarely much actual fun. Its biggest impact is a renewed appreciation for the rivals that do it better".

"I like the invention of special character team-ups, which feels perfectly Marvel in itself. I like the enduring sense of competition it inspires. I just don't truly like much else. The end result is a game that, above all, makes the success of its own rivals much more clear to me."

Marvel Rivals has proven incredibly popular since its launch at the start of the month. Its opening weekend saw 10 million players join online.