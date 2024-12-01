Marvel Rivals' next five characters have been confirmed - here's the list

Marvel Rivals has confirmed five more characters are coming to the roster - Black Widow, Cloak and Dagger, Iron Fist, Squirrel Girl, and Wolverine.

This brings the takes the full character count to over 30 Marvel superheroes and villains, which includes other iconic Marvel characters like Iron Man, Groot, Scarlet Witch and more.

You can check them out in this launch teaser below:

"From Tokyo 2099 to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, and to Hydra Charteris Base and Klyntar, Galacta has assembled more heroes to take on the ultimate challenge," NetEase teases. "Who will you choose as your main to save the Multiverse on December 6th?"

Marvel Rivals is an upcoming free-to-play, team-based PVP shooter for PC with the backing of Chinese publishing giant NetEase.

Described as a "thrilling, fast-paced, cooperative gameplay experience", Marvel Rivals pits teams of six against each other as they fight it out over a variety of destructible environments with characters from across the Marvel universe. Head of Marvel Games Jay Ong said Marvel Rivals is one of the team's "most ambitious game development projects", and one the developer has "poured [its] heart and soul into".

Marvel Rivals finally releases in full on 6th December 2024.

NetEase was forced to apologise earlier this year when players and content creators hit back at Marvel Rivals for a playtest terms of service contract that prohibited players from making "statements that are detrimental to the reputation of the game".

In a statement posted in Discord shortly after the contract began to make headlines, the Marvel Rivals Content Creator Team said it "sincerely apologised" for the "miscommunication and your unpleasant experiences".