Marvel Rivals codes for December 2024

After months of teasers, Marvel Rivals, the long-awaited Marvel hero shooter, is finally out. In Rivals, you’ll pick from over 30 Marvel characters to play as, team up with friends, and fight in 6v6 battles.

Marvel Rivals (and its entire roster of characters) is free to play, but skins can be pretty pricey. Luckily, you can use Marvel Rivals codes to snag the occasional free skin, which lets you flex a flashier in-game wardrobe without needing to spend any money. Developer NetEase Games usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server or its Twitter/X account, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Marvel Rivals code right here so you can get right back to the battlefield (this time in style)!

On this page:

All working Marvel Rivals codes

As of 9th December 2024, here's all working codes for Marvel Rivals:

nwarh4k3xqy: Armor Model 42 Iron Man Skin (expires 5th March 2025)

All expired Marvel Rivals codes

Marvel Rivals doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Marvel Rivals?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Marvel Rivals? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Marvel Rivals. Click on the Settings button in the top right corner of your screen. Image credit: NetEase Games/Eurogamer Click on the 'BUNDLE CODE' option. Image credit: NetEase Games/Eurogamer Enter your code into the field that pops up and press 'USE'. Image credit: NetEase Games/Eurogamer

Since its launch, Marvel Rivals has been off to a solid start, reaching a massive concurrent player count of over 400,000. However, it's also in a bit of hot water, with a former Blizzard executive criticizing its similarity to Overwatch.