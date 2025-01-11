Marvel Rivals already has a higher Steam concurrent player count than GTA 5

We already knew that Marvel Rivals has proven incredibly popular since its launch last month - 10 million players joined online at launch - but now it's smashed another milestone, topping 600K concurrent players this weekend on Steam.

As recorded by SteamDB, the number of players jumping into NetEase's hero shooter has hit 644,269 on Valve's digital platform, making it one of the biggest games not just of the weekend, but also one of the biggest games by concurrent numbers of all-time, too.

With just Counter-Strike 2, PUBG, and Dota 2 sporting more concurrent players in the last 24 hours, Marvels Rivals' 644,269 concurrent players cements it in the annals of Steam history as the 14th biggest game by simultaneous player-count alone.

That's bigger than Apex Legends' all-time Steam concurrent peak (578,569), Fallout 4 (472,962), Helldivers 2 (458,709), and Grand Theft Auto 5 (364,548).

"NetEase's spin on the hero battler is complex and moreish, but rarely much actual fun," our Chris wrote in Eurogamer's Marvel Rivals review. "Its biggest impact is a renewed appreciation for the rivals that do it better." He awarded it two out of five stars.

Yesterday's Marvel Rivals update has seemingly wiped the ability to use mods on PC.

Marvel Rivals has been in Season 0 since its release last month, and yesterday the online hero shooter's first season launched, bringing significant balance changes and the heroic Fantastic Four team: Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing.

Since the update rolled out, however, players are reporting that asset hash checking has stripped the ability to use mods, such as custom skins or FPS boost mods.