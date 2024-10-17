Marvel and NetEase unveil Mystic Mayhem, a mobile tactical RPG

NetEase and Marvel Games have announced Marvel Mystic Mayhem, a team-based tactical RPG headed to smartphones.

An eye-catching trailer, below, offers a few quick glimpses of gameplay - where three-hero teams combat enemies in surreal, dream-like landscapes.

Mystic Mayhem, unsurprisingly, has a focus on Marvel's more magical roster of characters - including Wanda, Dr. Strange, Sleepwalker and Moon Knight - as they team up to take on Nightmare. But Marvel's biggest heroes from the comics and cinematic universe such as Captain America and Spider-Man are also included.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem lacks a release date at present, and as a free-to-play game there's no word yet on exactly how much you'll be likely to pay up in order to unlock and make the most of its many heroes.

"NetEase Games is excited to once again collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a powerful mobile experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes," said NetEase exec Ethan Wang. "Continuing our partnership with Marvel Games allows us to leverage our expertise in the mobile space and build world-class games that reach global audiences."

NetEase is already collaborating with Marvel on its upcoming free-to-play shooter Marvel Rivals, due to launch fully on PC and consoles in December following a promising beta.