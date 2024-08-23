Mario and Pikachu will be taking over the middle aisles of Aldis everywhere this weekend

Good news, Nintendo fans - Super Mario and Pokémon products will be popping up in the middle aisles of Aldis everywhere this weekend.

Whilst some Teenage Mutant Ninja/Hero Turtles, Paddington Bear, and Hello Kitty stuff crept into Aldi earlier this week, from Saturday 24th August middle aisles will boast a selection of cut-price game-flavoured treats, including duvet sets, throws, and cushions.

Miyamoto on World 1-1: How Nintendo made Mario's most iconic level Miyamoto on World 1-1: How Nintendo made Mario's most iconic level.Watch on YouTube

As well as Mario and co., you may also find some items pertaining to other famous game franchises, too, like Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokémon merchandise.

Image credit: Aldi

Sadly, it appears that most of the duvet sets are for single beds only, so you won't be able to surprise your other half by slipping a Super Mario quilt onto the bed Saturday night. Sorry.

As is usually the case on Aldi's middle aisle deals, "once they're gone, they're gone", so the store advises eager fans to turn up early if they fancy anything.

If you miss out on Aldi's merch, Lego recently revealed that six new Mario Kart sets are on the way. This marks the very first time Mario's racer will be immortalised in brick form.

Launching on New Year's Day 2025, Lego says "each set has been designed to ensure that anyone can enjoy the joy of the Super Mario universe" and includes interactive elements such as audio and visual effects.