Manor Lords is getting new maps, buildings, and a host of QoL improvements

Manor Lords has outlined what's coming up in its next patch.

Whilst details were sparse, one-person developer Slavic Magic knows that a picture tells a thousand words, so peppered the post with a selection of images to show off new maps, building upgrades, and "reworked" ale and water distribution system to improve the function of taverns and wells, although that's currently in closed testing.

There's also been a marketplace "overhaul", too.

"We're reworking how marketplaces and goods distribution work, having tested three different systems to find an engaging, intuitive, and easy-to-understand solution," the update explains.

"This update will also include distribution filters for marketplaces, a feature that's been frequently requested."

Image credit: Slavic Magic

The developer finished by pointing out that Manor Lords has been nominated for Best Debut Indie Game and Best Sim/Strategy for player voting at The Game Awards.

"This is very much appreciated, but of course, there's still much work ahead. The game remains in Early Access, and I know there are plenty of features, adjustments, and fixes you're all looking forward to," developer Greg Styczeń said.

Image credit: Slavic Magic

"Your feedback has always been an essential part of the process, and I'm committed to continuing the open development approach that’s gotten us this far and working hard to improve the game."

"There's a confidence to Manor Lords that belies its one-person development, and what's there can be spellbinding, but it's a pastoral idyll that still needs significant development," Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's Manor Lords early access review. "The potential is there, the foundations are most assuredly laid, it just now needs to build on top of them."