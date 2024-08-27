Magnemite 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Magnemite in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Magnet Pokémon - again, we love it when the official category makes sense! Yep, that means it’s the perfect chance to catch a perfect Magnemite in Pokémon Go.

Amusingly, this month's final Spotlight Hour copies last month's final Spotlight Hour by picking a Pokémon that evolves by putting three of them together into a single unit. Hopefully the meme continues and next month we’ll get Klink or the new rare spawn, Wiglett!

Assuming you already have more Magnemite than any one trainer needs - which seems likely - you may want to make the most of the other draw for this Spotlight Hour: the double evolution XP bonus, meaning that instead of catching Pokémon, you can rake in XP by cracking a Lucky Egg and going to town!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Magnemite 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Magnemite with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Magnemite based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Magnemite:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1167 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 1265 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

The Shared Skies Season is here! Go Fest 2024 may have been and gone, but you can still play around with the Fusion mechanic. Meanwhile, ticket holders can finish Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper and The Dusk Settles. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Is Magnezone good in PVP?

On balance, Magnezone isn’t bad, but your mileage may vary based on whether you’re looking at the Shadow or regular version of this Pokémon, and your skill with its play style. Nowhere is it top-tier, but it should be at least able to hold its own if you bring the right one to the match.

Either way, you're looking for a Pokémon with Volt Switch (Fast), Wild Charge (Charged) and Mirror Shot (Charged) This is a spammy combo that offers both Fast Move and Shield pressure. The issue is that it is a clumsy and tecnically difficult Pokémon to use, running slow animations and self-debuffs that will hold you back. If you lead with Mirror Shot to bait out shields and hopefully drop the opponents attack (you have a 30% chance per Mirror Shot) by two stages, you will take less of a beating from Wild Charge nuking your own defence.

This all means that you need to treat Magnezone as a glass cannon in Go Battle League.

Looking at Great League, regular Magnezone performs best, beating Skarmory, Azumarill, Vigoroth, Lanturn and Lickitung. Losses will come from Shadow Whiscash, Annihilape, Shadow Gligar, Talonflame and Charjabug.

As for Ultra League, Shadow Magnezone is your best bet, beating the likes of Jellicent, Golisopod, Charziard, Tapu Fini and Poliwrath. Losses will come from Virizion, Steelix, Giratina Altered, Talonflame and Cresselia.

Finally, Shadow Magnezone is respectable in Master League, taking down the likes of Lugia, Togekiss, Dragonite, Kyogre and Mewtwo. Losses will come from Excadrill, Therian Landorus, Giratina Origin, Ho-Oh and Dialga.

Is there a shiny Magnemite in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is a shiny Magnemite in Pokémon Go and it’s a cool golden colour!

Everything in the Magnemite evolution line is an Electric/Steel-type Pokémon. (Image via pokemon.com)

The shiny form of Magnemite was released back in November 2018 as part of the Let's Go celebration. If you catch one, you can evolve it into a shiny Magnezone; however, you will need a whopping 125 Magnemite Candy and a Magnetic Lure Module to do so - 25 to get to Magneton and a further 100 and the Lure for Magnezone.

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Magnemite in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Magnemite you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game - tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the Magnemite you need!

What does shiny Magnemite look like?

As you can see below, shiny Magnemite takes on a golden hue, with the tips of its magnets turning black. This theme is conserved in its evolution to Magneton, which also darkens the rest of its magnets, in a nice nod to its final evolution doing the same.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As for shiny Magnezone, they simply swap the middle eye colour from red to blue and then lighted the rest of the Pokémon! That is a very lazy and disappointing shiny.

Thanks to Reddit user EgaTehPro for the handy preview!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Magnemite in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can raise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep - generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex - and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny .

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can raise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep - generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex - and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: . If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Magnemite candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and register its evolutions, Magneton and Magnezone, in your Pokédex.

Thanks to Magnemite being an Electric/Steel-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Remember - Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on whoever takes the Spotlight.

Good luck finding a perfect Magnemite!