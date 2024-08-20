Mafia is back and heading to The Old Country next year

It's been two years since Mafia developer Hangar 13 confirmed it was working on a new entry in its open-world crime series, and the time has finally come for it to be revealed to the world. It's called Mafia: The Old Country and is heading to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC next year.

While 2016's Mafia 3 shunted the series forward in time to the late 60s (the first two games spanned the 1930s, 40s, and 50s between them), The Old Country is going backward, presenting players with a "gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily."

"Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era," teases the scant bit of blurb accompanying today's teaser trailer, "with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for."

And that's pretty much all Hangar 13 is saying right now. Those hoping to learn more about Mafia: The Old Country will need to wait until this December, when the studio says it'll be sharing additional information.

So there you go; Mafia: The Old Country launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam at some point next year. And if you've yet to experience the Mafia saga as it currently exists, all three titles are temporarily discounted - in both their original and remastered Definitive Edition forms - on Valve's storefront to coincide with today's big reveal.