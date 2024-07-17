Lumina Square HIA Commemorative Coin locations in Zenless Zone Zero

There are HIA Coins in Lumina Square in Zenless Zone Zero as well. That's right, the Sage has also made themselves a home in a trash can in Lumina Square, and just like Sixth Street and Brant Street Coins, there are plenty of them for you to find in this area.

Just like the previous areas in Zenless Zone Zero, the HIA Coins in Lumina Square will appear randomly at different times of the day - so you can't find all of them in the Morning or all of them in the Evening, they are time specific. Therefore, skipping time when you need to is crucial.

Without further ado, here are all of the Lumina Square HIA Coin locations in Zenless Zone Zero that we've found so far.

Lumina Square HIA Commemorative Coin locations

There are 15 HIA Commemorative Coins to find in Lumina Square in Zenless Zone Zero, and you only need to find eight of them to get one of Officer Mewmew's Medals for this area.

Different coins can be found at different times of the day in the square but they can be found in any order. If you collect one coin and another doesn't spawn, we recommend leaving the area, entering a shop or building elsewhere then returning to Lumina Square - this should trigger a new coin.

Morning

Investigate the plant bed opposite the Public Security Awareness Month stall and Richard's Quality Tea. This coin can only be collected if this object is sparkling.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Investigate the red GoFold bike parked up in the rack beside the parking lot near the cross-shaped sculptures. Again, this coin can only be collected when the object is sparkling.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Speak to the child Emmie by the waterside near Coff Cafe.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Speak to Granny Leisha near a bench outside the Lumina building.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Afternoon

Investigate the broken toy in the playground (the green one in the middle). This can only be collected if the toy itself is sparkling.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Investigate the 'Today's Specials' advertising board between 141 and the Metro Station. Again, this can only be collected if the object is sparkling.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Speak to Lilac outside the HIA Building - she'll be hiding behind one of the banners and should have a grey speech bubble above her head.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Speak to Orleda outside JC Pharmacy between the Metro Station and Officer Mewmew.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Evening

Investigate the manhole cover outside the Waterfall Noodle shop. The manhole cover is close to the bus stop here and this coin can only be collected if this object is sparkling.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Investigate the tire near the stairs into the Playground. Again, this object must be sparkling to collect the coin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Speak to the busker Tarshi outside the Lumina building near the silver statue.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Talk to the student Lynn near the parking lot to obtain this coin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Midnight

Investigate the air conditioning unit in the alleyway behind the beauty salon. This coin can only be collected when the unit is sparkling.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Speak to Casey near the green phone booth boxes outside the parking lot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Speak to Ruby near the bins by the red statue outside the HIA Building to obtain this coin.

