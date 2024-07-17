Lumina Square Cargo Truck locations in Zenless Zone Zero

Finding all of the missing Cargo Truck locations in Lumina Square in Zenless Zone Zero will help you earn one of the Officer Mewmew Medals on offer in this area. This is the same process you did for finding them in Sixth Street.

As well as getting a medal, you'll also obtain decent amounts of useful materials for locating and interacting with these missing Cargo Trucks in Zenless Zone Zero. So, there's really no downside to spending five minutes running around Lumina Square to look for them all.

With that in mind, here are all of the Lumina Square missing Cargo Truck locations in Zenless Zone Zero.

Lumina Square Cargo Truck locations

Here are all of the missing Cargo Truck locations in Lumina Square in Zenless Zone Zero, there are a total of six Cargo Trucks to find in this area.

There's one between the Dew Gardening store and the Newstand (where you can get your daily scratch cards).

Another Truck can be found in the corner near the stairs leading into the Playground.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

There's also a Truck in the far corner of the Playground beside the melting ice-cream Toy.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The next Cargo Truck can be found between the Lumina building and Gravity Cinema.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

There's a dead-end road behind Officer Mewmew, walk down to the point that this road ends and you'll find the next Truck.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The last missing Cargo Truck can be found by the electronic sign inside the Police Station parking lot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

That's all of them! Now go back to Officer Mewmew to collect your medal.

If you're looking for more Zenless Zone Zero content, check out our page showing you the Riddler's Club answers or our one on how to get 500,000 Gear Coins in Golden Bangboo Town.