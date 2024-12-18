Lost Soul Aside launches in 2025, nine years after Devil May Cry and Final Fantasy 15 inspired action game's reveal

Lost Soul Aside is set to launch in 2025, nine years after its solo developer first revealed the Devil May Cry and Final Fantasy 15 inspired action game.

Chinese developer Yang Bing originally started the project alone, before founding his studio Ultizero Games. Now Sony will publish the game for PS5 and PC (Steam).

Alongside the launch news, a new trailer for the game has been released with fresh footage of its sword-wielding hero and dragon companion fighting an ice beast with spectacular combat.

PlayStation previously shared a trailer for the game two years ago from the PlayStation China Hero Project launch event, which includes more of its character action and platforming across a world blending sci-fi and Chinese tradition.

Before that, eight years ago, it was an indie prototype developed by Bing alone using stock assets.

And if the protagonist looks a little like Noctis from Final Fantasy 15, that game directly inspired Bing's work, along with Devil May Cry.

"Embark on an epic odyssey to save your sister and the whole of humankind from dimensional invaders in Lost Soul Aside - a stylish single player action adventure RPG," reads an official overview from Sony on the game's Steam page.

"Chain lightning-fast combos, learn new abilities, and upgrade your weapons as you take on formidable enemies and colossal bosses in fast, dynamic combat."

Fans of Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, and NieR: Automata will find plenty to enjoy here.

There's strong competition from games released this year and coming next year too, with this type of action game having a clear resurgence at the moment.

The likes of Stellar Blade and Black Myth Wukong have highlighted an appetite for games with strong combat, while next year will see the release of Phantom Blade Zero, Where Wind's Meet, and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, among others.