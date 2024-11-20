Lorelei and the Laser Eyes PlayStation release announced

Impressive indie puzzler Lorelei and the Laser Eyes will arrive for PlayStation 4 and PS5 next month, on 3rd December.

Developed by Sayonara Wild Hearts and Year Walk studio Simogo, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes was greeted by positive reviews when it first arrived PC and Nintendo Switch back in May.

A non-linear and mostly monochrome puzzle game, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is set in a world of fragmented memories designed to make players question their surroundings. Solving puzzles, of which there are more than 150, gradually offers a greater understanding of what's going on.

The game looks stunning - which fits its wider philosophical themes that consider the nature of art - though how much you will understand even after completing the game is a matter of debate.

"You'll never have it all figured out, and Lorelei's story stays impenetrable even after it's completed," Ashley Bardhan wrote in Eurogamer's Lorelei and the Laser Eyes review, nevertheless praising it for "some of the most visually and technologically stunning scenes I've ever witnessed" in a game.

"Simogo weaves together interlocking puzzles, infinite timelines, and supernatural mischief with only minimal clumsiness," she wrote, awarding Lorelei and the Laser Eyes four out of five stars.