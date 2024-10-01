Lords of the Fallen sequel now in full development

Development on a follow-up to Lords of the Fallen is fully underway from developer Hexworks, according to the latest financial report from publisher CI Games.

A few details have been shared in the report, including the game's PC exclusivity with Epic thanks to a major investment - last year's game was one of the earliest to use its Unreal Engine 5.

The sequel promises gameplay improvements, more game mode options, a "more commercial" art style and narrative, and "elevated production values".

It will also include full shared-progression co-operative multiplayer as well as a single player campaign.

Hexworks is targeting a 2026 release for the game, with more details expected to be revealed next year.

That's not all. CI Games is working on a further two projects over the next few years, both currently in pre-production.

The first, is Project SGW Evolved, the next in the Sniper Ghost Warrior series. It has a targeted release of 2027 and will have strong appeal to both core and wider audiences though its first-person shooter and survival gameplay.

The second is Project H from Underdog Studio, a new action-RPG with shared systems and development architecture with both Lords of the Fallen and its follow-up. It's targeting a 2028 release.

Overall, CI Games is taking a "player-first development approach", focusing on quality over quantity.

Lords of the Fallen has been a success for CI Games, with 72 percent of company revenue in the first half of 2024 generated from that game. By the end of 2023 (the game released in October), it had sold over 1.3m copies.

However, the game launched in a poor state with plenty of performance issues, as outlined in Eurogamer's Lords of the Fallen review.

Since then, Hexworks has made myriad improvements, reaching the final stage of its free content roadmap in April this year.