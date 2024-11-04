Lords of the Fallen PS5 Pro update promises 40% increase in pixel density

Developer Hexworks has shared details on Lords of the Fallen's PS5 Pro update.

As with games such as Alan Wake 2 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Lords of the Fallen will benefit from that 'Enhanced' label on the PS5 Pro's release this week.

In Lords of the Fallen's case, this will see a 40 percent increase in pixel density. In addition, it will boast an enhanced Performance Mode, which means 1440p at 60fps (Upscaled to 4k). Quality Mode, meanwhile, will offer players 30fps at 4k.

As well as getting its game ready for the PS5 Pro, Hexworks has also released a patch for the base game. Patch 1.6 - as it is known - will include gameplay adjustments, steps to "further enrich the onboarding experience for new players" and a "more immersive" Umbral Realm, to name a few.

Hexworks specifically highlighted the below improvements, which arrive with Patch 1.6:

Mob Density: Based on your feedback, we’ve fine-tuned certain mob encounters to create a smoother, more immersive combat experience by isolating instances to prevent mobs from stacking up. Returning players may find it worthwhile to start anew, as we’ve added a few fresh surprises along the way! (Original enemy distribution and density can still be accessed via NG+ modifiers.)

Based on your feedback, we’ve fine-tuned certain mob encounters to create a smoother, more immersive combat experience by isolating instances to prevent mobs from stacking up. Returning players may find it worthwhile to start anew, as we’ve added a few fresh surprises along the way! (Original enemy distribution and density can still be accessed via NG+ modifiers.) Ranged Enemies: We’ve adjusted the perception of certain ranged units to correct instances that felt unfair or unrealistic.

We’ve adjusted the perception of certain ranged units to correct instances that felt unfair or unrealistic. Jumping: Platforming in Pilgrim's Perch has been refined with improved indicators, making jumps clearer and navigation smoother.

Platforming in Pilgrim's Perch has been refined with improved indicators, making jumps clearer and navigation smoother. PvP Scaling: To elevate skill-based play in PvP, we’ve rebalanced scaling mechanics, particularly where magic-infused weapons and spells are concerned. These tweaks apply exclusively to PvP, so PvE players can continue with their current builds unaffected.

To elevate skill-based play in PvP, we’ve rebalanced scaling mechanics, particularly where magic-infused weapons and spells are concerned. These tweaks apply exclusively to PvP, so PvE players can continue with their current builds unaffected. Attack Displacement: Some weapon attacks have received slight adjustments to reduce displacement, providing a greater sense of control while preserving effectiveness and supporting your playstyle.

In addition, the team has said performance will be improved in some of Lords of the Fallen's more graphically challenging areas. Eurogamer's Lords of the Fallen review criticised the game for its poor performance, but the developer has been steadily offering improvements on this.

Today's patch will leave players feeling more "empowered" on their journey, Hexworks said. Full notes can be found via Steam. Lords of the Fallen is now available on Steam and Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Pro from this Thursday.

Image credit: Hexworks

As for the further future, earlier this year, it was revealed that a follow-up to Lords of the Fallen is fully underway. The sequel is said to be targeting a 2026 release.