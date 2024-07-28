Looks like Subnautica devs have been sneakily posting Subnautica 2 screenshots in the original game

It looks like Unknown Worlds is posting sneaky screenshots of Subnautica 2 in the original game.

Whilst Unknown Worlds is being, ahem, coi, eagle-eyed fans think they've discovered sneaky peeks of Subnautica 2 in the first (and currently only) game via its time capsule feature.

Originally it wasn't clear where these mysterious images were coming from, but moderators of the Subnautica subreddit have since confirmed "screenshot[s are] from the upcoming Subnautica 2" and not fan-made mods.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, then,this has sent players back under the waves on the hunt for more.

Here's just a few of the images discovered so far:

Unknown Worlds recently addressed fan concerns following publisher Krafton's announcement that the underwater survival sequel will be a multiplayer title adopting a "game-as-a-service model".

Unknown Worlds was acquired by PUBG company Krafton in 2021. It currently has two confirmed projects in the works: Subnautica 2 and tabletop-inspired tactical battler Moonbreaker, which got its 1.0 update at the start of February following four months of Steam early access.