Looks like Horizon's unannounced MMO has been quietly cancelled

An MMO based on Sony's Horizon IP has reportedly been cancelled.

We first got wind of a Horizon MMO in 2022, when a report stated the project was in the works at Guild Wars' NCSoft. At this time, a source familiar with both Sony and NCsoft said the two companies had "tentatively agreed to pursue a business partnership in which [NCsoft] will create new games using Sony's promising game IP".

A year later in 2023, Sony and NCsoft publicly announced a strategic partnership, designed to "expand beyond console and broaden PlayStation's reach to a wider audience". While neither company referenced Horizon as part of the announcement, it was widely believed the series was a key part of the collaboration.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings The Death of Console Exclusives Is Inevitable and I Don't Know How I Feel About It. Watch on YouTube

Since then we've heard little more, other than job listings shared in 2023 which appeared to confirm the Horizon MMO was in development with the codename Project Skyline (with the initial codename being Project H). And now, it appears the MMO has been cancelled before it was even officially announced.

A report by Korean publication MTN (via ResetEra) states work on Project H and a number of other projects has ceased following a "feasibility review" at NCSoft. "Among them, 'H' and 'J' have already disappeared from the company's organisational chart," reads a translation of the report.

The Horizon MMO was reportedly set for a release on PC and mobile. Eurogamer has reached out to NCSoft and Sony with regards to today's report.

Image credit: Guerrilla/Eurogamer

Today's news follows a report earlier in the month that Sony had cancelled two more of its proposed live service games, one from Days Gone developer Bend and one from Bluepoint. Bluepoint was reportedly developing a live service game within the God of War series.

In the time since, Bend Studio has said it "still plans on creating cool shit" following the cancellation of its game.