Looks like Dragon Age: The Veilguard just received its final major update

BioWare appears to have bid farewell to any further updates for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, following the launch this week of the game's Patch 5.

Patch notes for the update thank fans for playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard over the past few months while some small additional quality of life features have been implemented.

BioWare goes on to state that it is now happy the game is in a "stable place" and will move to monitoring for any reports of game-breaking bugs, should these occur.

The patch notes finish with "Dareth shiral!" - meaning 'farewell', or 'safe journey' in the game's Elvish language. It really sounds like this is it.

Earlier this week, EA said Dragon Age: The Veilguard had missed the publisher's own internal targets, after it "engaged" 1.5 million players between October 2024 and the end of the year, "down nearly 50 percent from the company's expectations".

Last week, Eurogamer published the first statement from Dragon Age: The Veilguard game director Corinne Busche, discussing her exit from the studio.

While large updates to Dragon Age: The Veilguard were not expected and BioWare had already ruled out the prospect of DLC, fans have still reacted in surprise at the sudden end to any further small additions.

There had been some hope of a New Game Plus mode being added, for example, as well as further cosmetic options for character clothing designs.

Instead, Patch 5 contains a number of small bug fixes, and one final quality of life change: "Recommended levels have been added to side quests that players may receive at significantly lower levels."

Dareth shiral, Dragon Age: The Veilguard. On the upside, here's hoping this helps BioWare get work spun up more quickly on Mass Effect 5.