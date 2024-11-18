Looks like Back 4 Blood 2 is on the way

A sequel to Turtle Rock's bloody good Back 4 Blood is seemingly in development under the codename "Gobi 2".

Whilst Turtle Rock confirmed work had shifted to its next title at the beginning of last year and there has been no official word that Back 4 Good 2 is coming, there have been plenty of rumours, the latest of which may be our strongest hint yet that a follow-up to the Left4Dead-style zombie slaughter game is on its way.

Firstly, take a look at Back 4 Blood's backend on Steam. There you'll see the word "Gobi", which was seemingly the internal codename for Back 4 Blood.

Now take a look at the online portfolio of motion capture actor and stuntman Jesse Hutch, who includes his performance as a "lead performer" in "Gobi 2". More interestingly still, Hutch also worked on the original Back 4 Blood game. Curiouser and curiouser, right?

Image credit: istunt.com

Whilst we won't know for sure until Turtle Rock make it official, this - along with the domain back4blood2.com being registered last year - makes the sequel all the more likely. Watch this space, eh?

Back 4 Blood launched back in October 2021 and has received a total of three paid expansions since then. It was generally well-received, with Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell calling it a "delightfully scrappy hang-out shooter" that delivered a successful if "strange mix of old and new" in his Recommended review.