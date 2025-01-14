Lonely Mountains: Downhill's multiplayer skiing sequel Snow Riders is out next week

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, the ski-based sequel to developer Megagon Industries' acclaimed biking game Lonely Mountains: Downhill, now has a release date and is launching for Xbox, PC, and Game Pass next Tuesday, 21st January.

As was the case with 2019's Lonely Mountains: Downhill, Snow Riders is all about getting from the top to the bottom of those gorgeously low-poly peaks as stylishly or as speedily as possible - albeit with those mountains now festooned with ice and blanketed in thick snow.

Snow Riders' meticulously crafted mountains feature the usual deluge of craftily concealed shortcuts to seek out in a bid to shave precious seconds off descent times, and there's a new tricks system too. But the big difference is the introduction of online multiplayer, turning what was previously an occassionally serene solitary pursuit into a decidedly more chaotic affair.

Solo play is still available, of course, but it's joined by team-based co-op - which sees players sharing their limited checkpoints - alongside competitive races. And that's on top of challenges to complete, plus new equipment, outfits, and tricks to unlock along the way.

Lonely Mountains: Downhill was an absolute treat (Chris Tapsell called it "magic" when it made Eurogamer's top picks list in 2019), and Snow Riders' recent Steam demo suggests Megagon Industries has another winner on its hands. All will be revealed when it launches for Xbox, Steam, and Game Pass in exactly one week's time, on 21st January.