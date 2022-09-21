Logitech G Cloud is probably as close to an Xbox handheld as we'll get

Logitech G Cloud is probably as close to an Xbox handheld as we'll getSwitch it up.
Microsoft has announced support for the Logitech G Cloud handheld console via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
The Logitech G Cloud, which launches in North America on 17th October priced $299.99, is an Android-based streaming-only handheld that comes with Xbox Cloud Gaming pre-installed.
With full Xbox Cloud Gaming support, it will play games in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, including the likes of Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Halo Infinite and the recently-added Deathloop. You can play Fortnite for free, without a Game Pass subscription.
The device itself weighs in at 463g. It has a seven-inch 1080p 16:9 touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 12+ hour battery life, built-in Wi-Fi and a Nintendo Switch-style design. Expect haptics, gyroscope and remappable controls.
The Logitech G Cloud looks a lot like the mystery handheld device video game developer legend Hideo Kojima was spotted using while standing next to Xbox boss Phil Spencer at Tokyo Game Show last week.
Hideo Kojima and Phil Spencer today. pic.twitter.com/gHZdhuK7Ny
The Logitech G Cloud also supports the Xbox Remote Play feature, which lets you stream your full Xbox library, including those games not in Xbox Game Pass, from your Xbox console.
Meanwhile, the handheld also supports Nvidia's video game streaming service, GeForce Now, lets you stream Steam games via SteamLink, or download remote play and video streaming apps from the Google Play Store.
The Logitech G Cloud launches at a time when availability of Valve's handheld, the Steam Deck, is improving, and with the Nintendo Switch handheld readily available. There's no word on a UK release yet.
Here are the tech specs:
COMPUTE:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (SD720G)
- Octa-core CPU up to 2.3GHz
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FHD (16:9 ratio)
DISPLAY:
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FHD (16:9 ratio)
- Type: IPS LCD
- Brightness: 450 nits typical
- Display Size: 7" diagonal
- Fresh Rate:60 Hz
- Touch Enabled: multi-touch
AUDIO:
- Stereo speaker, driven by high voltage smart amplifier providing clear playback
- Stereo microphone, featuring echo canceling and noise suppression with high quality codec and DSP
- 3.5mm stereo headphone/headset jack
- AUX output support
- Bluetooth® 5.1, with Qualcomm® aptXTM Adaptive support
- Digital USB-C headphone support
CONTROL:
- A / B / X / Y buttons
- D-Pad
- L & R analog joysticks
- L & R bumpers
- L & R analog triggers
- L & R option buttons
- G button and Home button
SENSE CONTROL AND FEEDBACK:
- Linear Haptics
- 6-axis IMU sensor
- Ambient light sensor
- WIFI
- Dual-band Wi-Fi radio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- 2 x 2 MIMO
- IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
BLUETOOTH:
- Bluetooth 5.1
BATTERY:
- Battery Type : Rechargeable Li-Polymer
- Number of Cells: 2 cells in parallel
- Battery Weight(g): 90
- Battery Watt Hours (Wh): 23.1
EXPANSION:
- TF Card
