Little Nightmares 3 delayed to 2025

Supermassive Games has delayed the release of Little Nightmares 3, saying it needs "a little extra time to prepare".

In a statement posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the Dark Pictures developer said that "as much as [it] can't wait for you to return to the Nowhere", "quality is a top priority" and that's why it's decided to "shift the release of the game to 2025".

"Ever since the announcement of Little Nightmares 3 at Gamescom last year, we've been thrilled to see our community buzzing with excitement and anticipation," the team said.

"As much as we can't wait for you to return to the Nowhere, we also want to make sure we give the game the care and love it deserves. Quality is a top priority for us, and we know you feel the same way.

Please do bear with us, little ones, for we need a little extra time to prepare your visit.



"For this reason, we've made the decision to shift the release of the game to 2025."

"For this reason, we've made the decision to shift the release of the game to 2025."

The statement closes with the promise that more information will come "later this summer", and thanked fans for their patience and "ongoing support".

Announced back in August, Little Nightmares 3 marks the first time a mainline entry in the series won't be handled by original developer Tarsier Studios. Supermassive Games - the team behind The Dark Pictures Anthology and Until Dawn - is at the helm, taking players on an adventure following two new protagonists. Sadly, though, despite the two protagonists can be played via online co-op, couch co-op will not be an option.

"Co-op was the most requested feature from our fans, so it was really important for us to give them that," Bandai Namco producer Coralie Feniello said when the game was announced. "I do think that it will add a layer to the game as well, by letting you experience it with a friend.

"But at the same time, we really want the player to experience it as they want. So that's why we kept single player, so if you don't play online co-op you would be able to play with AI with you."