Lileep 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Lileep in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Sea Lily Pokémon - which is pretty accurate. Look up a sea lily and you’ll say yes, that is indeed what this Pokémon looks like!

This means that this week’s Spotlight Hour is ideal time to hunt down a perfect Lileep in Pokémon Go. If you’re on the hunt for a strong PVP Pokémon, you’re in luck!

This week’s Spotlight Hour also comes with a double catch Candy that runs alongside the event, so make sure you catch as many Pokémon as possible! Remember, if you’re not a fan of this Pokémon, this bonus also applies to anything you catch during the hour, including your stack of Research Rewards.

Lileep 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Lileep with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Lileep based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Lileep:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1107 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 1199 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Cradily good in PVP?

As with most fossil Pokémon with high defense, yes, it's alright. It's by no means the secret sauce to any win in Go Battle League, but it is reliably consistent in the right team.

No matter your cup or league, this Pokémon runs Bullet Seed (Fast) and Grass Knot (Charged). You then have a choice of Rock Slide (best in Great and Master League) or Stone Edge (best in Ultra League).

Spammy movesets on bulky Pokémon are always a plus in in Go Battle League and Cradily is no different. In Great League, it pulls in wins against Talonflame, Lanturn, Shadow Whiscash, Charjabug and Azumarill. Losses will come from Skarmory, Vigoroth, Annihilape, Shadow Gligar and Lickitung. If you're keen for a perfect Great League Cradily, you want an 0/15/15 at Level 26.

In Ultra League, Cradily performs slightly worse but still pretty well overall. You can look forward to wins against Swampert, Greninja, Golisopod, Talonflame and Tapu Fini. However, you will lose to Virizion, Poliwrath, Steelix, Giratina Altered and Cresselia. It's worth noting that you're looking for a perfect 15/15/15 at Level 50, however, which is a huge investment to get it to 2499 CP.

And with that in mind, Cradily is awful in Master League.

Is there a shiny Lileep in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is a shiny Lileep in Pokémon Go and it takes inspiration from its evolution!

The shiny form of Lileep was released back in June 2019 as part of the Adventure Week event. If you catch one, you can evolve it into a shiny Cradily, however, you will need 50 Lileep Candy to do so.

Everything in the Lileep evolution line is a Rock/Grass-type Pokémon. (Image via pokemon.com)

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Lileep in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Lileep you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game - tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the Lileep you need!

What does shiny Lileep look like?

As you can see, shiny Lileep looks at its evolution and says that's what I want to be! While that is cute and endearing, it does mean that it is a green shiny, which is probably the most common shiny colour. On one hand, it's great that the Grass-type Pokémon is green; on the other, ew, green shiny.

Shiny Cradily makes up for this losing its green colouring for an almost Lickitung-shade of fuchsia. Its ink frills take on an orange hue, too, streamlining its colour palette. All in all, not a bad shiny!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Lileep in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch candy bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Pokémon caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap or Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base three.

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Pokémon caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap or Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base three. This bonus also extends to your research rewards. Remember, you don’t need to catch these Pokémon when you complete the task; if you run away from a reward Pokémon, it is added to a 'bank' of up to 200 Pokémon you can save for times like this, or when you want to maximise a Star Piece or Lucky Egg bonus.

If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Lileep Candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and add its evolution to your Pokédex.

Thanks to Lileep being an Rock and Grass-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Check back next week for a hand on Mankey and its Double Transfer Candy bonus.

Good luck finding a perfect Lileep!