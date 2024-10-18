Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii release date moved to avoid Monster Hunter Wilds clash

Yakuza developer RGG and publisher Sega announced a new release date for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii last night, during Microsoft's October Xbox Partner Preview event. Now, we know why.

The upcoming pirate-centric game was originally planned for release on 28th February. But, that date is no longer, for two reasons. The first, "because development is progressing more smoothly than expected," RGG said.

And the second? It's because the team wanted us all to "be able to play the game that comes after it, with peace of mind".

While RGG didn't name names, a quick look at 2025's release calendar shows a clash between Pirate Yakuza's previous date and the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds, which is also set for 28th February.

As such, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will now make its debut a week earlier, to 21st February.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone involved," RGG studio director Masayoshi Yokoyamasaid said while announcing this revised release date. The developer noted Sega had been supportive of the studio's decision.

Image credit: Sega

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was announced last month. It features recurring character Goro Majima swashing his buckles as the sole protagonist, as he takes to the seas as a mighty pirate following a case of amnesia. It will launch across PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Did you know RGG toyed with the idea of calling Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii 'Like A Dragon: Tuna'? Not only that, at one point the next game in the series could have featured original protagonist Kazuma Kiryu as a fighting fisherman.